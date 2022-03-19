Velma Shear

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. — Velma J. Shear, 97, of Grand Rivers, Ky., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 14, 2022) at her home, with her daughters by her side.

She was born June 30, 1924, in Bluffs, the daughter of Jesse and Mabel (Dimmitt) Batley. Velma married Francis “Nick” Shear on Aug. 1, 1945, in Smith County, Texas. He preceded her in death March 27, 1981.

Velma was a homemaker. She had worked at Bear Brand Hosiery and for Bennett Industries.

She enjoyed bowling, dancing, crocheting, knitting and making all types of crafts. Most of all, Velma, loved babysitting her grandchildren.

Surviving are four daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda Ashline, of Grand Rivers, Ky., Sheila Woods, of Joliet, Brenda and Terry Bayston, of Grand Rivers, Ky., and Debbie and Bobby Burrus, of Kankakee; one sister, Julia Tucker, of Dale; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Francis “Nick” Shear, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Batley; one great-grandson, Van Lindstrom; one great-granddaughter, Jacqueline “Prince” March; and special friend, Harry Marcotte.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Lourdes Hospice in Paducah, Ky.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

