Debora Singleton

PAPINEAU — Debora R. Singleton, 71, of Papineau, passed away Wednesday (March 16, 2022) in Chebanse.

She was born May 15, 1950, in Uniontown, Ky., the daughter of John and Dorothy (Pullium) Horton. Debora married Frank Singleton on Oct. 8, 1994, in Kankakee.

Debora was employed with Rose Acre Farms.

She enjoyed going to casinos, gardening, cleaning and decorating her house for the holidays. She loved riding around on her golf cart with her husband, socializing, playing cards and listening to music. Debora was spunky and sassy. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Frank Singleton, of Papineau; two daughters, Darla and John Kooyenga, of Chebanse, and Cheri (Ode) Trudeau, of St. Anne; one sister, Shirley Jones, of Wilmer, Ala.; five grandchildren, Drewes Kooyenga and Brandon Kooyenga, Austin Trudeau, Jenna Trudeau (Alex White) and Kayla Trudeau (Carter Pomaranski); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Cain.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Interment will follow in Papineau Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

