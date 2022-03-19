BOURBONNAIS — Dale A. Lutz, 89, entered eternity with the Lord Jesus on March 11, 2022, from Morris Hospital.

He was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Hugo and Vera (Keaton) Lutz. Dale married Sandra Mundell on Jan. 4, 1958, in Aurora.

Dale was a retired business manager for Wayside Cross Mission in Aurora. He had also been the comptroller for Acme-Gravure Inc. in Rolling Meadows, and comptroller for Inland Lithograph.

He was a graduate of North Central College in Naperville.

Dale enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1952 to 1956.

Dale was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Sandra Lutz, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Mary and Chuck Johnson, of Bourbonnais, and Katherine Krizenecky, of Lombard; six grandchildren, Amy Neal, Houston Neal, Jason (Heather) Johnson, Dr. Joshua (Angel) Johnson, Jessica Krizenecky and Lauren Krizenecky; and eight great- grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Maurine Kallman and JoAnne Solan.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

