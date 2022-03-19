Briana Bobrowski

MANTENO — Briana Marie “Breezy” Bobrowski, 32, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022).

She was born Oct. 5, 1989, in Dearborn, Mich., the daughter of Kenneth Bobrowski Jr. and Carol (Belcher) Power.

Briana loved being a mother and cherished every second she spent with her son and stepdaughter.

She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking and shopping. Briana was very artsy and loved animals. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her son and stepdaughter, Christian and Michelle Sucic; their father Michael Sucic, of Bradley; her mother and stepfather, Carol (Brian) Power, of St. Anne; her father and stepmother, Kenneth (Bridget Price) Bobrowski, of California; her siblings, Katie (Gary) Page, of St. Joseph, and Kyle (fiancée, Paige Ballard) Bobrowski, of California; a stepbrother, Lee Power; nephews, Gary and Keegan Page; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her sister, Angelica Ann; maternal grandparents, Don and Judy Belcher; and paternal grandparents, Kenneth Sr. and Priscilla Chantler.

Visitation took place Friday at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. Followed by a celebration of life at Copeland’s in Manteno.

Memorials may be made out to Municipal Trust and Savings Bank of Bourbonnais, for her son, Christian Sucic.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.