Betty Gerard

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Betty Mae Gerard died fortified by the last sacraments of the Catholic Church on Thursday (March 17, 2022).

A wake will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, concluding with the Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, by Most Reverend Joseph N. Perry, Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago; followed by burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

The former Betty Mae Robbins was born near Clifton, Iroquois County, on Jan. 5, 1941, the sixth of 16 children born to Joseph C. Robbins and Letha M. Dwyer.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gerard was predeceased by two sisters and five brothers.

Mrs. Gerard was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother — loving, faithful, selfless and generous.

She began a career with local movie theaters while in high school, at the Luna Theater, and eventually managed the Town Cinema, Paramount and Meadowview theaters. She was always ready and eager to lend a helping hand, especially at the former St. Teresa School, when it was attended by her children, including stints as a girls basketball coach and Cub Scouts den mother. She had also served Father Scaria Thoppil, C.M.I. as a housekeeper at St. Rose Rectory. Her home cooking was treasured by her family, especially her fried chicken and pies.

The late Cardinal Francis E. George, O.M.I. once said, “The only thing we take with us when we die is what we have given away.” The family knows that Betty took with her a great deal when the Lord called her to himself. Although Betty’s sufferings in life were many, she always placed others before herself. Betty led her life with a servant’s heart. While her entire family experienced her love and care, she was especially dedicated to her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sarah Gerard; longtime neighbor, Miss Mary Taylor; and her grandsons.

She graduated from Kankakee High School in 1959. She was baptized May 7, 1960, at the former Immaculate Conception Church in Kankakee. There, on June, 11, 1960, she was united in matrimony to John E. Gerard. He preceded her in death July 6, 2021.

The couple had four children, Robin E. Gerard (deceased), David J. Gerard, of Kankakee, Debra A. (Robert) Heinlein, of Crown Point, Ind., and John M. (Cindy) Gerard, of Fort Myers, Fla.; two grandsons, Michael R. (Gretchen) Heinlein, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and John E. Gerard, of Fort Myers, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Joseph G. Heinlein and Anne T. Heinlein, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and a baby due in May; six sisters, Joan Mullen, of Hideaway, Texas, Millie Blanchette and Margie Tofte, of Bourbonnais, Barbara Giardina, of Bradley, Letha Hamilton, of Buckley, and Brenda Weiss, of Donovan; two brothers, Gerald Robbins, of Bourbonnais, and Maurice Robbins, of Channahon; along with many nieces and nephews and former colleagues and friends.

Memorials may be made for the celebration of Masses for the repose of her soul. May she rest in the peace of Christ. Please pray for her.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

