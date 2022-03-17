Lisa Ballard

KANKAKEE — Lisa Jane Electa Riberto Ballard, 49, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born June 8, 1972, in Kankakee.

Lisa married Randy L. Ballard on Nov. 23, 1996, at the United Methodist Church in Onarga.

She was a homemaker and an artist.

Lisa’s biggest achievements were raising two successful daughters and starting her own business, Refunk’t. She loved doing anything that involved her family or using her creative side. Lisa was an avid Goodwill hobbyist and had an eye for all things unique. Lisa and her husband, Randy, of 25 years, loved spending quality time together doing anything to further their dreams and ambitions. Lisa was always her family and friends’ biggest supporter and loved having a good time. She spent countless hours cheering on her daughters at events and creating beautiful gatherings. Lisa was a beautiful soul who touched every person she met. She will be dearly missed by all.

Surviving are her husband, Randy Ballard, of Kankakee; her father and stepmother, Rick “Phillip” and Cheri Riberto, of Boca Raton, Fla.; her mother and stepfather, Mary (Zinanni) and Dave Ruel, of Kankakee; two daughters, Kaitlin J. Ballard, of Kankakee, and Marah E. Ballard, of Chicago; one sister, Rachel and Dave Upchurch, of Braceville; two brothers, Phil and Melissa Riberto, of Kankakee, and Paul Ruel, of Kankakee. Lisa is also survived by numerous loving friends and family members. Lisa was a bright soul who made friends with everyone she met.

Preceding her in death were several grandparents; Helen Utter (Gommie); and several beloved fur babies, Sluggo, Adrian and Inky.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to Lisa’s family: Randy, Kaitlin and Marah Ballard.

Everyone is asked to dress casually with bright colors for the visitation. Lisa would love nothing more than this to be a celebration of her life. She was an artist who loved all things bright and colorful. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for plants so they can enjoy them for years to come.

