Cheyenne Jones

GRANT PARK — Cheyenne R. Jones, 19, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born May 22, 2002, in Kankakee, the daughter of Keith H. Jones and Maureen G. Myers.

Surviving are her parents, Keith H. Jones, of Cedar Lake, Ind., and Maureen G. Myers, of Grant Park; her brothers and sisters, Chase Myers, of Grant Park, Joseph Mitchell (Cindy) Jones, of Albuquerque, N.M., Jennifer Lynn Gosnell, of Bowling Green, Ky., and Eric King, of Bradley; grandparents, Cindy and Terry Myers, of Grant Park; Cheyenne’s uncles and aunts, Matt (Jamie) Myers, of Manteno, Monica (Joel) Zaczyk, of Erie, Pa., Marsha Myers, of Manteno, and Jo Ann LeBeau, of Momence; and her nieces and nephews, Megan Wyllie, Natalie Gosnell, Jilisa Kyle and Eli Jones.

Preceding her in death were her sister, Cassandra Joann Jones and boyfriend, Jarod T. Gertonson.

Cheyenne worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel, Bourbonnais.

She enjoyed making TikTok videos, loved drawing and was learning to play the guitar.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, until the 6 p.m. celebration of life service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.