BOURBONNAIS — Sandra LaFrance, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born March 13, 1951, in Marion, the daughter of Charles and Barbara (Eastman) Johns. Sandra married Richard LaFrance on Nov. 12, 1978, at Limestone Church of the Nazarene. He preceded her in death May 2, 2010.

Sandra had worked at Kankakee Currency Exchange and at the Riverside Community Credit Union.

She enjoyed shopping and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are one son, Robert and Cathy LaFrance, of New Lenox; and two grandchildren, Ricky LaFrance and Ellie LaFrance.

In addition to her husband, Richard LaFrance, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Pam Okeli.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

