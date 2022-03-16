Patricia Kemarly

ONARGA — Patricia A. Geisler Kemarly, 77, of Onarga, was called home by our Lord and Savior on Sunday (March 13, 2022).

She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born March 25, 1944, in Pontiac, the daughter of George and Elsie (Tilstra) Geisler. She married Donald J. Kemarly on Feb. 4, 1963, in Peterson, Va. He preceded her in death April 27, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, George Geisler and Elsie Geisler Kunce.

Surviving are her children, Shirley (Dale) Melton, of Derby, Kan., Steve (Angel) Kemarly, of Gilman, and Kevin (Tyler) Kemarly, of Valdosta, Ga., and as Pat would say, her “fourth child,” Marva Stauffer, of Onarga; one sister, Sharon (Ron) Henrichs, of Danforth; one brother, Russell (Marilyn) Geisler, of Onarga; two grandchildren, Ashley Motes, of Missouri, and Megan Kemarly, of Gilman; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat served in the U.S. Army.

She worked at Louis Melinds for 12 years.

Pat was a member of the Onarga United Methodist Church. She served as the trustee chairman, accomplishing the installation of the elevator. She “got” things done. Pat always helped someone in need with nothing in return. She loved Christmas, especially seeing people’s faces when opening their gifts. Pat enjoyed working in her yard, mowing, weeding, landscaping and keeping things neat. She enjoyed sitting on her porch, watching and talking with people. Pat was a “people” person and was loved by all, and everyone has a “Pat story.”

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, March 17, until the noon funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. The Rev. Elizabeth Reis will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, in the Onarga Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the Onarga American Legion Post 551.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the wishes of the family.

