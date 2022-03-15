connie clyden

SHELDON — Connie S. Clyden, 75, of Sheldon, passed away March 8, 2022, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Olney, the daughter of Thomas C. and Ruth M. (Guffey) Vincent. Connie married Marvin Clyden in Watseka, on Jan. 19, 1993. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 2021.

Surviving are one son, Brett (Amber) Clyden, of Sheldon; one daughter, Deanna (Jeff) Marie, of Covington, Ind.; one stepdaughter, Kelli Butler, of Sheldon; two sisters, Nancy Hertel, of Hoopeston, and Donna Cole, of Irvine, Ky.; and four grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and one grandson.

Connie was happy to spend her life taking care of the farm with her husband.

She enjoyed her chickens and gardening and planting flowers. She was always cooking and baking for her family. Connie enjoyed birdwatching with her husband. She liked to sew, do crafts and decorate. She was always trying to be helpful and she would do anything she could for the ones that she loved. But what she loved more than anything else in the world was her grandchildren.

She was a retired nurse, after working many years at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

Cremation rites are being handled by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at First Christian Church in Watseka. Burial will follow in Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.