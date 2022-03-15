Anita Giertz

BOURBONNAIS — Anita E. Giertz, 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 14, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.

She was born Nov. 5, 1961, in Kankakee, a daughter of Herman and Norma (Dau) Giertz.

Surviving are one son, Justin (Ashley) Giertz, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Ethan Giertz and Connor Hamilton; one brother, Paul Giertz, of Chicago; and one sister, Louise Giertz, of Glen Carbon; along with several cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Daniel Giertz.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. Anita was an X-ray technician for many years.

Anita enjoyed sewing and cross stitching.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

