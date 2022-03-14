Melvin LaFine

BRADLEY — Melvin Howard LaFine, 86, of Bradley, passed away at his home Friday (March 11, 2022), with his family at his side.

Mel was born March 1, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Adrian “Jake” and Lena (Guttendorf) LaFine.

Mel worked for Bradley Roper and then later worked for Shapiro Developmental Center until he retired. He attended Calvary Bible Church; and was a member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club. Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gathering with friends and family and playing cards. Mel and his family kept a close relationship over the years, gathering together once a week for dinner.

Surviving are his children, Debi (J.R) LaFine-Rhoads, of Watseka, Danny LaFine, of Walker, Minn., Dennis LaFine, of Vancouver, Wash., and Denise LaFine, of Laporte, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Jer) Franuendorfer, Billy (Jenn) Giroux, Jacob (Kristen) LaFine, Chantay (Ben) Maule, Toni Larson, Tana Larson and Lillie LaFine; 15 great-grand-children; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Arliss Deyoung, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Joan Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, and Linda (Danny) Grace, of Bourbonnais; brother, Dee (Marcia) LaFine, of Maumee, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Julie LaFine and Mary LaFine, both of Kankakee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; an infant son, Melvin Howard “Howie” LaFine Jr.; and three brothers, Kenny, Adrian “Swede,” and Marvin LaFine.

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Iroquois County Genealogical Society.

