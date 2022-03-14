Genevieve 'Gen' Caise

ST. ANNE — Genevieve A. “Gen” Caise, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (March 10, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Goodrich, the daughter of Joseph and Adele (Guenette) Dumas. Gen married Percy “Bud” Caise Jr. on Aug. 1, 1994, at St. Anne Catholic Church.

Gen was a forklift operator for Johnson & Johnson. She later helped Bud on the farm.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading her Bible every day and making gifts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Gen loved spending time with her family.

Gen was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, Percy “Bud” Caise Jr., of St. Anne; her children, Michael and Jean Foltz, of Cabery, Brenda Bult, of Kankakee, Kurt and Rhonda Foltz, of Freeport, Fla., and Joseph Foltz, of Kankakee; stepchildren, Debra Ann Caise, of St. Anne, Joseph Caise, of Martinton, and David and Deb Caise, of St. Anne; one son-in-law, Gerald Henke, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Theresa Grosso, of Kankakee; one brother, Richard and Cathy Dumas, of Goodrich; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two daughters, JoAnn Henke and Barbara Johnson; two sons-in-law, Bill Johnson and Scott Schultz; and one brother, Adrian Dumas.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church. Rev. Pete Jankowski will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Anne Catholic Church.

