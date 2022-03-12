Wanda Beedy

MANTENO — Wanda G. Beedy, 100, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (March 9, 2022) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 13, 1921, in Bonfield, the daughter of John E. and Marcella (Shultz) Golding.

On Dec. 20, 1939, she married Henry S. Beedy.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Diane) Beedy, of Westchester, and Sandra Wilson, of Manteno; grandchildren, David (Amanda) Beedy, Daniel (Laura) Beedy and Erik (Kathy) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Holden, Emilia, Benjamin, Dakota and Harley; half brother, Wayne (Joanne) Golding; and a stepgrandson, Terry (Susan) Wilson.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; stepmother, Lorraine Studer; and son-in-law, Freddie Wilson.

Wanda was a member of Manteno United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the accordion, gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting and most of all working alongside Henry, her husband, on the family farm.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday March 18, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Manteno United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating. Burial will be in Bloom Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made to: UMCOR for the people of Ukraine at umcmission.org.