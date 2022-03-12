Terry Sifrit Sr.

ST. ANNE — Terry L. “Fuzzy” Sifrit Sr., 60, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (March 9, 2022) at his home.

He was born July 17, 1961, in Watseka, the son of Kenneth J. and Shirley A. (Miller) Sifrit. Terry married Connie LaFond on Aug. 29, 1980, in Kankakee.

He was an auto body technician. Fuzzy spent his days working at Baker’s Auto Repair alongside his brother and nephew.

When he wasn’t working, he loved spending time with his wife, his boys and grandchildren. Fuzzy enjoyed watching old Western movies, mowing his lawn, working with his hands and eating ice cream. He loved to bowl.

Surviving are his wife, Connie Sifrit, of St. Anne; three sons, Joshua and Stephanie Sifrit, of Chebanse, Kenny and Ashley Sifrit, of Ashkum, and Terry Jr. and Emily Sifrit, of St. Anne; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne, Owen, Collin, Zoe, Adysen, Sawyer and Cannen; his mother, Shirley Sifrit, of St. Anne; four sisters, Carol and Bill Kroll, of Durham, N.C., Karen and Gary Dodge, of Danville, Cindy and Les Baker, of Chebanse, and Kathy and Phil Neal, of Hoopeston; two brothers, Joe Sifrit, of Bradley, and Mike Sifrit, of St. Anne; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cecil and Peggy LaFond; and one sister-in-law, Debi Clyden.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. As per Terry’s wishes, please dress casually for the visitation and graveside service.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

