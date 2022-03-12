Kenneth Ecker

WOODWORTH — Kenneth L. Ecker, 86, of Woodworth, passed away, surrounded by his family, Wednesday (March 9, 2022).

He was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Milford, the son of Leonard and Marie (Duis) Ecker. His parents preceded him in death. Ken married Patricia Poff, in Chebanse, on Oct. 12, 1958.

Surviving are his wife, Pat Ecker, of Woodworth; five children, Cindy Ecker, of Watseka, Virginia Ecker, of Cissna Park, Lisa (Mike) Schuldt, of Onarga, Doug (Janet) Ecker, of Charleston, and Angie Gooding, of Bowen; eight grandchildren, Lexie (Dan) Brutlag, Tyler Schuldt, Gracie Ecker, Jack Bennett, Jenna Bennett, Aerielle Ecker, Rian Gooding and Janessa Gooding; and two great-grandchildren, Ella Brutlag and Jacob Brutlag.

Ken was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth.

As the owner and operator of Woodworth Electric for almost 50 years, Ken was also the onsite electrician for the Iroquois County Fair.

In his younger years, Ken was a pitcher for the Woodworth softball team and later played dart ball for the church. He looked forward to going to Wisconsin for their family fishing trips. He enjoyed completing puzzles and playing cards with his family.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth, the ARC of Iroquois County or the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.