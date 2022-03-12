Barbara Brown

KANKAKEE — Barbara A. (Landry) Brown, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 7, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 12, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard Landry and Anna Mae (Hayes) Landry.

Barbara enjoyed crocheting, making crafts and doing puzzles. First and foremost, she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Barbara was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are one son, Derrick and Kori Brown, of Villa Park; one daughter, Debra and Tom Mitsdarffer, of Herscher; two sisters, Teresa Trudeau and Randy VanFossan, of Bourbonnais, and Monica and Duane Behrends, of Chebanse; three brothers, Larry and Celeste Landry, of Bradley, Tom and Debbie Landry, of Tucson, Ariz., and Raymond and Ruth Landry, of Champaign; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Todd Brown; one daughter, Donna Brown; and one great-granddaughter, Zayla Mitsdarffer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalek celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.