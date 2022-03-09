Richard Neufeld Sr.

KANKAKEE — Richard L. Neufeld Sr., 86, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 7, 2022) at his home.

He was born May 16, 1935, in York, Neb., the son of the Rev. Edward J. and Lydia Becker Neufeld.

Richard married Bonnie Schmidt on Aug. 23, 1958, in Danville. She preceded him in death Dec. 2, 2017.

He worked at Roper and later retired from Kankakee School District 111.

Richard was a hard worker and instilled that in his family. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was always working on anything that needed fixing. Richard enjoyed taking care of Bonnie’s garden for her. He loved spending time outside on his porch swing and feeding the squirrels.

Surviving are one son, Richard II (Emily) Neufeld, of Aroma Park; four daughters, Susan (Larry) Wheeler, of Kankakee, Mary (Scott) Denney, of Limestone, Jessica (Eduardo) Villagomez, of Kankakee, and Jenifer Anderson, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Jackie) Wiatrolik, Michelle Wiatrolik, Matthew Wiatrolik, Jeremy Neufeld, Kyle Neufeld, James Denney and Katelyn (Ulysses) Avalos, all of the Kankakee area; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Jamie Anderson and Donna Neufeld; his parents; and two brothers, Leslie and Bobbie.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.