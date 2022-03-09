Reuben Riegel

BONFIELD — Reuben M. Riegel, 89, of Bonfield, passed away Sunday (March 6, 2022) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 11, 1932, the son of Elmer and Olive (Buente) Riegel. Reuben married Dorothy Wood on March 9, 1957, at the Bonfield United Brethren Church.

Reuben was a graduate of Reddick High School in 1950. He was a retired farmer.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 18, 1953, and honorably discharged Nov. 3, 1955. He proudly served our country in Camp Kobe, Japan.

Reuben was active in the church he attended and held positions in the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church as financial secretary, Ad board member, trustee and usher.

He joined the Kankakee County Farm Bureau in December 1955 and was a member of the organization for more than 65 years. He represented Salina Township on the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Board from 1975 to 1991. Reuben was vice president from 1981 to 1983 and president from 1983 until 1991. He was also a member of the Kankakee County Extension.

Reuben enjoyed woodworking, reading and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 65 years, Dorothy Riegel, of Bonfield; one son, James Riegel and special friend Pam Mack, of Mt. Prospect; two daughters, Marcia (Claude) Jackson, of Florissant, Mo., and Linda Riegel, of Normal; three grandchildren, Patrick Lindley (Jacque Goodwin), Nathan Lindley and Amber (Josh) Piercy; three great- grandchildren, Kylee, Emilee and Brett; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Riegel and Maggie Wilson; and several nephews and nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents; aunt, Henrietta Buente, who helped raise the children after their mother died in 1936; three brothers, Rollin, Arland and Paul Riegel; and two sisters, Carolyn Riegel and Elaine Frenzke.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 W. Court St., Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E Smith St., Bonfield. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.