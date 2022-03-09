Pastor Edmund 'Ed' Kannapel II

KANKAKEE — Pastor Edmund Henry Kannapel II, “Ed,” who had been battling cancer, passed away July 10, 2021, at the age of 73.

Memorial visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, until the 1 p.m. celebration of life at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 Illinois 17, Kankakee., with a luncheon immediately following.

Ed was born March 13, 1948, in Chicago, the son of Edmund and Beverly (Buck) Kannapel. He married Linda Kimble Schwamberger on July 6, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Pastor Edmund Kannapel created the Gift of God Street Church and men’s homeless shelter in Kankakee, and had operated it since 2008. Prior to 2008, he worked at a mission in Chicago and with inmates as a chaplain in the Cook County Jail. He developed a passion for the homeless after experiencing homelessness himself for 17 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and received three purple hearts.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Kannapel; stepson, Michael (Cindy) Schwamberger, of North Carolina; daughters, Kristen Lyons, of South Carolina, and Becky Kannapel, of Alabama; brother, James Kannapel, of California; and special nephew, Jacob Kannapel and family, of Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his parents; former wife, Carole Kannapel; and sister, Geraldine.

Mask wearing is required at the services.

Memorials may be made to Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.