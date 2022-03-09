Myriam Brady

WATSEKA — Myriam E. Brady, 95, of Watseka, passed away Monday (March 7, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.

She was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Le Havre, France, the daughter of Aubrey and Helen Ouvry Robinson.

Myriam married Howard Brady in 1948. He preceded her death March 13, 2003.

She worked as a secretary. She enjoyed making art and reading books. Myriam was a loving wife, mother, special grandmother and friend. She was an amazingly talented artist who loved to paint. She was extremely independent and was always fashionable and modeled in France in her younger years.

Myriam was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are six grandchildren, Denise N. Shadwick, James B. Osman, Jeffrey Brady, Wesley Brady, Brett Brady and Anthony L. Brady; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Patty Johnson and Karen Yergler.

She will be welcomed in Heaven by her husband, Howard Brady; her two sons, Jimmy Brady and Fred Brady; and her dog, Dixie.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her staff members at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais and Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, for their love, care and kindness.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

