Lola Douglas

LIMESTONE — Lola Mae Douglas, 87, of Limestone, passed away March 2, 2022, at Momence Meadows Nursing Center in Momence.

She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Pontiac, the daughter of Vernon and Ida (Loy) Fuss. Lola married Kenneth A. Douglas. He preceded her in death June 12, 2000.

Lola loved bowling and had bowled a couple of perfect games. She also enjoyed playing cards. Lola was a caregiver and took care of many of her relatives as they aged. She also loved her pets. Most of all, Lola enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are four sons, Danny Douglas (Wes Monroe), of Elizabethtown, Ky., Thomas Holmes (Jessica Brown), of Kankakee, David Sims (Melody Menard), of Elizabethtown, Ky., and David and Becky Williams, of Kankakee; three daughters, Dawn White (Lee Palinski), of Limestone, Donna and Don Niles, of Pontiac, and Debra and Kenny McCurry, of Kankakee; one sister, Sharon Brueggert Miles, of Tucson, Ariz.; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Kenneth Douglas, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dean Williams; one grandson, John Smith; and two great-grandsons, Blake Seifers and Kennedy McCurry.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from noon Saturday, March 12, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.

