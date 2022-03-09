karen tucker

WATSEKA — Karen L. Tucker, 77, of Watseka, passed away Monday (March 7, 2022) at Miller Rehab Center in Kankakee.

Karen was born April 25, 1944, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Richard and Dolora (Dionne) Kennedy. They preceded her in death; as did one brother, Dale Kennedy; and one sister, Theresa Kathleen Gonzales.

She married Orin F. Tucker on May 15, 1976, in Beaverville. He survives, of Watseka.

Other survivors include three daughters, Nicole (Brad) Alexander, of Decatur, Ga., Danielle (Anthony) Lucht, of Milford, and Toni (Brandon) Ponton, of Martinton; seven grandchildren, Hailey Lucht, Jordin Lucht, Kirstyn Lucht, Carter Ponton, Chloe Ponton, Jackson Alexander and Bennett Alexander.

Karen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

She enjoyed listening to music, and spending time with her friends, family, and her dog, Keekee. She loved to travel, especially going to the beach.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Private family graveside services will be in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

