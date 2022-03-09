KANKAKEE — Johnnie Mae Bell, 75, of Kankakee, earned her wings by trading her earthly vessel for her eternal life with the Lord on Feb. 27, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Ave., Bradley. Pastor Clarence Dailey will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Johnnie was born to the union of the Rev. James C. and Geneva Jennings, on Jan. 18, 1947, in Little Rock, Ark.

She received her General Education Diploma from Kankakee Community College and graduated the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in 1993.

Johnnie worked as a Lieutenant at Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Division, where she retired after 16 years of service. She also worked for Manteno State Mental Hospital for several years prior to its closing in 1985.

She was married to Carl Bell Sr. on Feb. 28, 1987.

Johnnie was baptized at an early age. She was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother most of all.

Johnnie’s hobbies included reading, crocheting and helping others. She found her greatest joys in seeing others do well and possessed an infectious personality that attracted many to love and respect her.

She leaves to cherish her memories, eight children, Jennie (Thomas) Jones, Carl (Kandis) Bell Jr., Tosha Bell-Wooten, Kevin (Niccole) Gyles, Letitia Jennings-Holmes, Andre’(Jennifer) Bell, Justin (Janell) Bell and April (Cornelius) Bell-Williams; eight siblings, Dorothy (Garfield) Jones, Charlene Adams, Derandy Jennings, Frederick Jennings Sr., Jackie McElroy, Carolyn (Charles) Brown, James K. (Estalene) Jennings and Velzora (Monroe) Jenkins; along with 26 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends; and best friend forever, Ruth Cullen.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughter, Sharon Jennings; sisters, Ella Austin and Lettie Jennings; her brothers, Charles Ray Jennings and Ezell Jinnings; granddaughter, Justina Bell; and best friend forever, Linda K Martin.

