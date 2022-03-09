Dorothy Taylor

GILMAN — Dorothy A. Taylor, 64, of Gilman, passed away Sunday (March 6, 2022) at her son’s home in Gilman.

She was born Jan. 31, 1958, in Neckarsulm, Germany, a daughter of Ilse Peschke. She preceded her in death. Dorothy married Kent Taylor in Danforth, on July 17, 1976.

Surviving are her husband, Kent Taylor, of Gilman; son, Matthew Taylor, of Gilman; daughter, Tiffanie (Erik) Eddington, of Metamora; son, Joseph Taylor, of Gilman; two sisters, Susie (Kole) Hartman, of Manteno, and Sandra (John) Zalaker, of Ludlow; two grandchildren, Tayla and Logan Eddington, of Metamora; special niece, Adrienne Macz, of Gilman; stepmother-in-law, Gaynell Taylor, of Bourbonnais; stepsister-in-law, Alice Alvey, of Bourbonnais; and she will be sadly missed by dear friends, Jack and Judi Galloway, of Gilman.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Haskins.

Dorothy was a teacher’s assistant for several years in the Iroquois West School District. She also interpreted for deaf children in the Cissna Park School District.

She loved to bake cakes and do photography. Dorothy was very handy and able to do a wide array of construction projects. She was very helpful to all who knew her. She enjoyed fishing and taking rides with her husband to spot deer. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Fisk officiating. Burial will follow in the Aroma Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.