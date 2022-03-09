Donald 'Don' Mikkelson

BRADLEY — Donald William “Don” Mikkelson, 77, of Bradley, passed away Friday (March 4, 2022) at his home.

He was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Edward and Anna Mae (Anderson) Mikkelson. Don married Christine Michaels on Oct. 24, 1964, at the First Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Don was a retired employee of General Foods and Valspar. He was a longtime member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He loved riding across the country and having coffee with friends and family.

He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Christine Mikkelson, of Bradley; two daughters, Laurie and Chris Trombley, of Bradley and Cherie and Eric Deputy, of Byron, Ga.; five grandchildren, Ashley Lyons, Tiffany Martin, Corey Trombley, Brook Duvall and Breanne Duvall; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bob Mikkelson, of Watseka.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Shirley Buell and Lois Plummer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

