Rodger Smedley

BRADLEY — Rodger Dale Smedley, 70, of Bradley, passed away Friday (March 4, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, following a long illness.

He was born May 8, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Curtis and Fredia Janice (Rivers) Smedley. On Aug. 22, 1969, he married Shelba D. Howard, in Kankakee.

Rodger managed and maintained many rental properties over the years. He loved to ride his bicycle and take walks. Rodger was an avid antique clock collector and enjoyed repairing them. He loved to take things apart and put them back together to learn how they worked. He was a computer wizard and spent many hours tinkering on the computer.

Surviving are his children, Shelia (Allen) Mailloux, of St. Anne, Sherry (Dennis) Goad, of Kankakee, and Malicia Deneau, of Agoura Hills, Calif.; a sister, Fonda Milaneses, of Kankakee; a brother, Rodney Smedley, of West Chicago; grandchildren, Brandy (Stephen) Mailloux-Pepin, Jacob (Heather) Mailloux, Jamie (Misty) Salm, Tonya (Brian) Gibson, Allie Mailloux and her fiance, Joseph Muncy, Nicole Deneau and Matthew Deneau; great-grandchildren, Jessy, Dylan, Katy, Stephen, Kylie and Kaitlyn; great-great-grandchildren, Bailee and Bryson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Shelba Smedley; a daughter, Sandra Sue Smedley; and his parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, until the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.