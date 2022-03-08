Margaret Moore

WATSEKA — Margaret R. Moore, 72, of Watseka, and formerly of Piper City, passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2022) at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Ind.

She was born March 12, 1949, in Decatur, the daughter of John and Frances Knapp Beneze.

Margaret married Melver Moore on June 18, 1973, in Johnstown, Colo.

She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur.

Margaret loved making cards.

She had been a church secretary at First Assembly Church in Watseka, for many years.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Melver Moore, of Piper City; two sons, Melver Benjamin and Jennifer Moore, of Florida, and Marcus John Moore, of Ottawa; three sisters, Rebecca Songer, of Florida, Joan F. and Joe Royer, of Colorado, and John A. Jr. and Robin Beneze, of Filmore; one sister, Martha and Michael Degutis, of Champaign; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother-in-law, Mike Songer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, March 11, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Josh Denoyer will officiate the ceremony.

Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, 5700 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God in Limestone.

