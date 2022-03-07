Death notices: March 7, 2022

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Brian J. Benoit</strong>, 64, of Gibson City, was held Feb. 25 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Brian passed away Feb. 19, 2022. Inurnment was in St. George Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Stephen W. Frank</strong>, 68, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 26 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Stephen passed away Feb. 22, 2022.

Graveside services for <strong>Merritt D. Hansen</strong>, 89, of Chebanse, were held Feb. 26 in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Merritt passed away Feb. 16, 2022. Pallbearers were Robert Keske Anno, Jeremiah Anno, Damon and Jay Hansen, Zachary Brown, and Cameron and Thomas Rath.

Graveside services for <strong>Mary Cote Kornegay</strong>, 95, of Hickory, were held Feb. 19 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Jim Rattin officiated. Mary passed away Feb. 14, 2022. Pallbearers were Julian and Christopher Young, Nick Nink, and Jason, Tanner and Clayton Cahoe.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jay Francis LaMore</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, was held Feb. 25 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit and the Rev. James Holup officiating. Jay passed away Feb. 16, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Steve, Daniel, Ryan, Nicholas and Braden LaMore, and John Azzarelli.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald Papineau</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 21 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler and the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Donald passed away Feb. 15, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Clarence Grattan Paris</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Clarence passed away Feb. 14, 2022.