Ralph Monical

TOLONO — Ralph Walter Monical, 87, of Tolono, passed away at his home Feb. 26, 2022, after surviving declining health in recent years with humor, determination and love of family.

A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for April 9 around 1 to 5 p.m., with the location to be announced.

Ralph was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Rossville, the son of Walter O’Donald Monical and Ada Mary Applegate Monical, and grew up in Tolono, with his siblings, Marilena, Martha and Virginia “Ginny.” He married Alicia Macz on July 22, 1973, and they made their home in various places including Watseka, San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Tolono, raising their children, Doug, Steve, Selena and Brodie, and nephew, Paul Arseneau.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his sisters, Marilena Stone and Martha Curtis.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Alicia; his children, Douglas Monical, Stephan Monical (Deanna), Selena Brosnan (Kevin), Brodie (Kyoung Eun) Monical and Laurie Green; his grandchildren, Landon Craig, Ethan Monical, Tyler Monical, Ian Brosnan, Ally Monical, Katie Monical and Jake Monical; his sister, Virginia (Jerry) Easton; along with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children.

Ralph graduated from Unity High School, where he played football and was in band.

He went on to join the U.S. Army and learned computer programming.

Ralph returned home and attended the University of Illinois.

He sold insurance and owned a pool hall.

Ralph founded Monical’s Pizza and grew it into a corporation. He became a food engineer creating a frozen pizza line.

He was a dedicated family man and willing to be a surrogate father to anyone in need. Ralph loved the Unity Rockets, Fighting Illini, Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. He was an avid reader, traveler and fine food connoisseur.

