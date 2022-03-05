BOURBONNAIS — Nicholas J. Africano, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2022) at his home.

He was born March 10, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Henry and Delia (Riberto) Africano. Nicholas married Shirley Remillard on June 26, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Nicholas was a barber and the owner of Africano’s Barber Shop.

He was past president of Sons of Italy, and a member of the Moose, Quadrille Club, and Knights of Columbus.

Nicholas had served as treasurer for the City of Kankakee and had also been a mayoral candidate.

He enjoyed cooking. Nicholas was a volunteer at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, in the emergency room, for 28 years. In retirement, he worked in a French bakery and volunteered for the Baltimore Orioles in Florida. Nicholas was passionate about music and was a musician and had his own band. His biggest hobby was his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1951 to 1953.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley Africano, of Bourbonnais; six sons, Randy and Diane Africano, of Chicago, Tom and Leslie Africano, of Chicago, David Africano, of Bourbonnais, James Africano, of Bourbonnais, Dana and Charmaine Africano, of St. Joseph, Mich., and Nicholas Africano, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Gina and Blake O’Halloran, of Grand Beach, Mich.; one sister, Theresa Rebholz, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; 23 grandchildren, Nicholas and Sara Africano, of Barrington, Kevin and Haley (Africano) Fitzsimons, of Miami, Fla., Simon and Emily (Africano) Hotz, of Chicago, Dan and Ellen (Africano) Wagner, of Chicago, Henry and Tessa Africano, of Chicago, Capt. Frank Africano of Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sophia Africano, of Minocqua, Wis., Edie Africano, of Madison, Wis., Joe Africano, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lauren Africano, of Chicago, Charlie Africano, of Bourbonnais, Benton Africano, of Los Angeles, Calif., Alaina Africano, of Chicago, Mia Africano, of St. Joseph, Mich., Enzo Africano, of St. Joseph, Mich., Madeleine (Africano) Samuels, of Louisville, Ky., Claudia Africano, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Marcello Africano, of Chicago, Asconio Africano, of Louisville, Ky., Jack O’Halloran, of Chicago, Eve O’Halloran, of Tampa, Fla., Gavin O’Halloran, of Grand Beach, Mich., and Charlie O’Halloran, of Grand Beach, Mich.; and eight great-grandchildren, Luca Africano, Elio Africano, Arthur Fitzsimons, Hazel Hotz, Felix Hotz, Hugo Hotz, Mavis Wagner, Quinn Wagner, Annalynn Samuels and Russell Samuels.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Walter Africano; and one brother-in-law, Robert Rebholz.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass.

Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or St. Rose of Lima Chapel.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.