Miranda Morrison

MANTENO — Miranda G. Morrison, 26, of Manteno, passed away at home, Monday (Feb. 28, 2022), unexpectedly, from a severe asthma attack.

She was born Jan. 14, 1996, the daughter of James and Kimberly (Crosby) Morrison.

Miranda was a loving mother of two beautiful children.

She enjoyed going shopping with her mom and sister, animals, as well as spending time at the park. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her mother, Kimberly Morrison; her boyfriend, Michael O’Connor; two children, James Michael and Jenevieve Marie O’Connor; her twin sister, Megann Morrison; her brother, Joshua Charles (Madison) Morrison; aunts, Maureen Morrison (godmother), Shelia (James) McGreal and Jeri (Jesse) Regino; and her nephews, Declan James, Jeffery Gerard and Landon Antonio Morrison.

Preceding her in death were her father, James Morrison; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.