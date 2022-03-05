Marcia Scott

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Marcia Ann Scott, 89, passed away Feb. 22, 2022, at Senior Class Community Memory Care in Pequot Lakes, Minn.

She was born to Maxwell and Pauline (Brooke) Woodward, in Clarinda, Iowa, the youngest of two children.

Marcia was a member of the Methodist Church and P.E.O. She was an avid painter throughout her life. She especially enjoyed China painting and was a member of the Illinois China Painters Guild. In her retirement, Marcia acted in theater productions and is fondly remembered for the roles she played.

She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Beman Scott, her high school sweetheart, on Jan. 20, 1952, in Villisca, Iowa.

Marcia graduated from Villisca High School in 1950.

She worked outside the home and eventually Bob’s career moved the family to Minnesota.

In 1972, the family moved to Kankakee, where Bob and Marcia opened a Plywood Minnesota franchise and worked side by side. They both retired in 1993 and purchased a winter home in Mesa, Ariz.

After 45 years in Illinois, they returned to Minnesota, where they enjoyed living on a small lake.

Cherishing her memory are her daughters, Merilee Scott Eckhardt (husband Marty), of Sacramento, Calif., Melinde “Mindi” Scott, of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; and grandson, Maxwell “Max” Eckhardt, of Sacramento, Calif.

A celebration of life will be this summer.

Funeral arrangements are by Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, Minn.

