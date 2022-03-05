Lauren 'Tina' Kibbons

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Lauren “Tina” D. Kibbons, 63, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Feb. 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born Nov. 2, 1958, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lawrence V. and Joan (Eastman) Skelly.

Tina graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradley, and attended Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

She was a former employee of Bradley Roper and was a former CNA.

Upon moving to Florida, she owned and operated her own cleaning business, Dunn Right Cleaning Service. Tina made many friends through her business.

Surviving are her son, Jacob Lee Skelly (Amy Wiley), of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her father and stepmother, Lawrence V. and Marilyn Skelly, of Joliet; two brothers and three sisters, Dennis (Valerie Shipley) Skelly, of Martinton, Deacon Patrick (Sharon) Skelly, of Bourbonnais, Nancy Skelly, of Dekalb, Robin Coash, of Momence, and Kathleen Jo (Jeremy) Clevenger, of Blythewood, S.C.; three grandchildren, Sarah Yun, Dominic Sansalone and Jacob Lawrence Skelly; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Grayson Gomez; 12 nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and many friends.

Preceding her in death were a son, Keith Charles Kibbons; her mother, Joan E. Skelly; stepmother, Cheryl G. Skelly; infant brother, Lawrence Donald Skelly; cousin, David Miller; and her former husband, Rick C. Kibbons.

Tina’s laugh and no-nonsense attitude will continue in the memories that will be forever cherished by her family. Tina was an example of how to truly live one’s life unapologetically. She loved her friends and family fiercely and enjoyed coming home for visits and the boat races. Tina loved being a “Granny.” She loved the sunshine, denim, leather, motorcycles, feather earrings, the Rolling Stones and Jackyl. Tina believed that “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers, and that we are God’s warriors.” Indeed, Tina was a warrior, and she never gave up.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 S.E. Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 online at treasurehealth.org.

Please sign her online guestbook at clanygernon.com.