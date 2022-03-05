SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Keith Roberson, 53, of San Pedro, Calif., passed away Feb. 20, 2022, at Adventist Medical Center in Portland, Ore.

He was born Jan. 2, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of J.T. Roberson and Lela Mae (Campbell) Roberson.

Keith was a former truck driver.

He had lived in the Kankakee County area for many years; including graduating from Momence High School in 1988.

Keith was a veteran and had served our country in the U.S. Army.

He attended First Baptist Church in Momence.

Keith was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to car shows.

Surviving are one son, Jamarr T. Roberson, of Greenley, Colo.; two daughters, Jasmine and Ladaire Roberson, of Valdosta, Ga.; one brother, Derek (Darlene) Spears, of Kankakee; three sisters, Mildred Gene (Howard) Roberson-Young, of Manteno, Gloria (Albert) Abaravicius-Schneider, of Indiana, and his twin sister, Kimberly (Jasper) Jones, of Sun River Terrace.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Lenora V. Roberson; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at First Baptist Church in Momence. Bishop Velette Fitch will officiate. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

