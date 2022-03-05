CHEBANSE — Carolyn Ortman (Nordmeyer), 75, of Chebanse, passed away Feb. 27, 2022.

She was born April 4, 1946, the daughter of Cleo and Elda (Rieke) Nordmeyer. Carolyn married John Ortman on Dec. 28, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

She is survived by her spouse of 53 years, John; four children, Michael (Christine) Ortman, of Louisville, Ky., Matthew (Megan) Ortman, of Jacksonville, Fla., Nathan (Lindsay) Ortman, of Orland Park, and Nicole (Richard) Lowe, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, Brady, Austin, Ella, Olivia, Ethan, Jaxon and Brenden; siblings, Nolan Nordmeyer, Nancy (David) Roth, Ellen Rohlwing and Richard (Donna) Nordmeyer; along with many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn grew up on the farm just outside of Chebanse, where she attended Clifton Central High School, meeting her high school sweetheart and true soul mate, John Ortman. After six years of dating, while attending Concordia College in Ann Arbor, and Concordia River Forest, where she earned her degree in teaching, they married and spent the first years together out East while John was in the military. They then settled back in Chebanse, where they raised their family.

Her love for teaching and unconditional love impacted countless lives throughout her career. Her heart’s desire was to show God’s love to all who crossed her path. She successfully did this through her kind spirit, blessing students while at Chebanse Elementary in early childhood and Peotone Elementary third grade and also through her own Building Blocks Preschool, Living Word Christian School and ending at Zion Lutheran School, where she originally began her education.

Carolyn had the priceless ability to love everyone as God created them, thus providing each individual with a sense of pride, love and security. All who were blessed to know Carolyn, whether as her spouse, child, sister, aunt, friend or teacher, are blessed with memories full of a never-ending, unquestionable love. She loved fiercely and deeply.

While Chebanse was always home, she moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in 2021, due to health issues.

No formal service is planned at this time.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Vitas Hospice, online at vitascommunityconnection.org.