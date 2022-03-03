Termaine Wilson

KANKAKEE — Termaine Lawayne Wilson, 15, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Termaine was born May 21, 2006, in Kankakee, the son of Jermaine L. Wilson Sr. and Deshawna D. Shabazz. Termaine was the second of four children.

He was a sophomore in Kankakee School District 111.

Termaine loved playing basketball.

He loved to speak the word of God. He always talked about going to Heaven and encouraged his family to walk with God and stay positive.

Termaine also wanted to be a rapper; he talked of becoming one and making it big.

Most of all, he loved his family (mother and siblings) and he made sure he said he loved them. He loved to help teens his age try to stay focused and on track so they could make it in this life.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Eddie Will and Lizzie Mae Jackson, Ervin Sr. and Annie Mae Anderson, V L and Carrie Wilson, Georgia Ann Mason and Elva Mae Shabazz; and several uncles and aunts.

Termaine leaves cherished memories with his mother, Deshawna Shabazz, of Kankakee; his father, Jermaine L. Wilson Sr., of Kankakee; his siblings, Jermaine Wilson Jr., Tiynekia Wilson and Ja’Myia Shabazz, all of Kankakee; grandparents, Obadiana Gathing, of Kankakee, Karriem Shabazz Sr., of Austin, Texas, Clara L. Jackson, of Kankakee, and Amos Mason, of Kankakee; aunts, Mentoyia Jackson, of St. Paul, Minn., Karnishia Shabazz, of New York, N.Y., Courtney Jackson, of St. Paul, Minn., Quameka Wilson, of Chicago, Felicia Wilson, Shenkia Wilson, Dominique R. Wilson and Theresa Manson-Wilson, all of Kankakee; uncles, Karriem Shabazz Jr., of Austin, Texas, and Demetrius Shabazz, D’Angelo King, Anthony Wilson and Emmuel Gathing, all of Kankakee; along with several cousins, other relatives and friends.

