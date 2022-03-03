ORLAND PARK — Elvina Vondrak, 97, of Orland Park, passed away Tuesday (March 1, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born March 23, 1924, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Francis Pauly. Elvina married Edward “Ed” Vondrak on Oct. 12, 1943, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Feb. 14, 2010.

Elvina worked in banking her whole life, except during World War II, when she worked at Ford Motor Company in Chicago. Her last job was at the age of 92, as a greeter at AJ Smith Bank in Orland Park.

She spent many summers at Boyd’s Mason Lake Resort with family and friends. She was a fantastic caretaker to her family and doted on her son. Elvina enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and playing the penny slots. She was a practicing Catholic at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Catholic Church in Chicago.

Surviving are one son, Robert (Sharon) Vondrak, of Ashkum; two grandchildren, Gretchen (Jeff) Juergens, of Arlingon, Va., and Brandon (Jacquelyn) Vondrak, of Frankort; four great-grandchildren, Garrett, Olivia, Samuel and John; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ed Vondrak, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, William Pauly.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Chicago Honor Flight or any other veterans’ charity of the donor’s choice.

