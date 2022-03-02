KANKAKEE — Patrick K. Kennedy, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 28, 2022) at his home.

He was born Nov. 26, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Ned and Bonnie (Brais) Kennedy. Patrick was married to Marie Murray Miller.

Patrick attended Eastridge High School and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

He was the owner/operator of K&S Welding in Kankakee.

Patrick enjoyed scuba diving and motorcycling. He enjoyed solving people’s problems. Most of all, Patrick loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1976 to 1979.

Surviving are four sons, Pat Gorman, of Kankakee, Nate Kennedy, of Watseka, Kyle Kennedy, of Kankakee, and Sam and Amanda Kennedy, of Herscher; two grandchildren, Ean Andrews and Neil Patrick Kennedy; and three sisters, Cindy and John Barrett, of L’Erable, Roxanne and Dale Provence, of Sun City, Ariz., and Denise Walker, of Manteno.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Inurnment will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.