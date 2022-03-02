norma rogers

KANKAKEE — Norma J. Rogers, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022) at her son’s home.

She was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Crown Point, Ind., the daughter of John and Helen Carsten Rowlinson.

Norma married Wyatt “Ed” Rogers on May 18, 1961. He preceded her in death Feb. 28, 1994.

Norma enjoyed traveling to Illinois State Parks and U.S. National Parks. She liked reading, especially travel magazines, National Geographic and her Bible. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Barbara Bales, of St. Anne; one son-in-law, Emory Bush, of Kankakee; one sister, Beverly and Donald Grinstead, of Burnsville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Denise and Bobby Joshway, Danielle Rawlings, Dana Greenley, Wendy and Jeremiah Whitely, and Carey Ann and Corey Marek; 11 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one nephew, John and Lisa Grinstead, of Burnsville, N.C.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her loving daughter, Kathie Ann Bush; one brother, Earl John Rawlinson; her granddaughter, Misty Bales; and one nephew, Danny Grinstead.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee.

