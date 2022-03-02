Myra Davis

WATSEKA — Myra Jane Davis, 87, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Feb. 28, 2022).

She was born March 21, 1934, at her grandparents’ home in Westville, a daughter to Oran S. and Elizabeth J. Hale. Myra married Franklin W. Davis on Aug. 16, 1953; the ceremony was performed by the Rev. Lloyd Davis at the Potomac Methodist Church. Myra and Franklin were blessed with 68 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Franklin W. Davis, of Watseka; two children, Timothy (Karen) Davis, of Watseka, and Kathleen (James) Both, of Watseka; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Davis, of Butler; three grandchildren, Christopher (Kailei) Both, of Watseka, Tyler Davis, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps based at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., and Katelyn Davis, of Watseka; her “doll baby,” great-grandson, Courtland Both, of Watseka; sisters-in-law, Sheryl Hale, Bonnie Spain and Sarah Davis; along with several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Verlin (Bud) Hale, formerly of Billings, Mont.; sister, Martha Myhre; and son, Franklin W. Davis Jr., formerly of Butler.

Myra spent her childhood in the Potomac area, graduating as the valedictorian from Potomac High School in 1952. Continuing her education later in life, she graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelors in Education, with honors, in 1975. She obtained her Masters in Education from Olivet Nazarene University in 1981. Myra enjoyed teaching elementary school for more than 20 years in the Watseka School District. She was always passionate about education and her students, even substitute teaching for several years after her retirement. In her spare time and eventual retirement, she spent many hours reading and conducting research on family history.

Myra joined the Mayflower Society, after having traced her family roots back to a passenger on the Mayflower. She also traveled to England to explore the origins of her family, an experience she was also able to use in the classroom. Many family history stories have been shared over the years with friends and family. Frank and Myra enjoyed 20 years of fun, warmth and friends as they spent winters in Fort Myers, Fla. From painting classes to Sunday brunch at the Sunflower Café and the visits from family, they enjoyed every moment of their time in Florida. Myra was an individual of faith and service and was a long-time member of the Watseka First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, until the 11 a.m. service at Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, with the Rev. Dr. John Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Please sign her guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.