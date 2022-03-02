Marlene Zachgo

ASHKUM — Marlene “Mama Zac” Sophia Zachgo, 81, of Ashkum, passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Watseka, the daughter of John A. and Helen (Schriefer) Monk. Her parents preceded her in death. Marlene married Ronald C. Zachgo on Feb. 8, 1959, in Gilman.

Surviving are her husband, Ron Zachgo, of Ashkum; two daughters, Marcia (Jeff) Glenn, of Ashkum, and Melissa (Paul) Knight, of Clifton; two brothers, Jack (Mary Lou) Monk, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Vic (Debbie) Monk, of Gilman; sister-in-law, Sandi Miller, of Danforth; special nieces and nephews, Keith (Lindsay) Monk, of New Braunfels, Texas, Amy (Thurman) Hendrix of Carol Stream, Carey Andrews, of Onarga, Chris (Ginny) Monk, of Peoria, Mike (Margo) Williams, of Danforth, and Cathy (Greg) Wahls, of Piper City; and several adopted daughters who think of her as “Mom.”

Marlene was very strong in her faith and an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum. She was a member of the Sunshine Club. Marlene was a great neighbor in her community and was truly loved by all young and old. She loved socializing with people at community activities. She enjoyed collecting angels and especially loved her family.

She will be remembered for her smile and her upbeat, optimistic personality and her positivity and enthusiasm. Marlene will also be remembered for her Christmas Eve cookies and cocoa and her ice cream and popsicles for drive-by visits. Everyone will miss her singing the birthday song on the phone. She always had a kind word and never knew a stranger. Marlene loved being a farmer’s wife, mom and a trusting friend. She loved with her whole heart and was loved by all who knew her — the kindest, sweetest friend who always showed love to all. She loved talking on the phone, especially the last couple of years. Marlene was the wife, mom, friend and Christian that others strive to be. She will be greatly missed by all. She is now the family’s new guardian angel — love always and forever — till the family meets again.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, until the 4 p.m. celebration of life at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, with with Don Gillespie officiating. Burial will be at a later date. The family requests casual attire for her services.

Memorials may be given to the wishes of the family.

