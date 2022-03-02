Donald Lezotte

MARTINTON — Donald Ray “Don” Lezotte, 79, of Martinton, passed away Feb. 18, 2022, at AMITA Heath St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, with his wife and son by his side.

He was born July 14, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Warren and Oline (Faford) Lezotte. Don married Myrna Belisle in 1963, in Kankakee.

Don was a retired employee of the State of Illinois.

He enjoyed riverfront activities, including fishing and bird watching. Most of all, Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Myrna Lezotte, of Martinton; one son, Jeff and Michelle Lezotte, of Chicago; one daughter, Jill Taylor, of Columbia, Mo.; five grandchildren, Meghan Fink, Alex Lezotte, Maddie Lezotte, Nathan Lezotte and Mia Lezotte; two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Ryker; and one sister, Judy and Jim Barber, of Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.