Roger 'Mike' George

BOURBONNAIS — Roger Michael “Mike” George, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 23, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 18, 1947, in DuQuoin, the son of Harley and Annabelle Walters George.

Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 and was stationed in Wachenheim, Germany, during the Vietnam War.

After serving in the military, he became a truck driver until retiring in 1998.

Mike loved watching “Jeopardy,” the St. Louis Cardinals and Duke basketball. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandson. He had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking with everyone he met.

Surviving are his wife, Colette George, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Derrick and Kayla George and Joshua and Ashley George; one grandson, Eli Michael George; brothers, Dan and Mary Ann George, Bill and Amelia George, and Bob George; one sister, Anita Dagnan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Harley E. George and Tom George; one sister, Kathleen Warren; one nephew, Rusty Collins; and one niece, Christy Collins.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

