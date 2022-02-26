Michael 'Mike' Musselman

FRANKFORT — Michael D. “Mike” Musselman, 64, of Frankfort, and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 22, 2022) in Frankfort.

He was born June 13, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of James Musselman and Willow DuVall (Williams).

Mike worked for North Central Telecom where he was a field engineer.

He loved music and always controlled the jukebox. He never failed to share with friends his vast amount of trivia about his favorite bands and songs. He enjoyed golfing, spending weekends with his grandsons, whom he adored, and country drives with his daughter and best friend, Sam.

Surviving are his former wife, Lori Ross (Billadeau), of Momence, whom he married in 1983 and shared 27 years of marriage with; two daughters, Samantha Musselman, of Jersey City, N.J., and Jennifer Love, of Iowa; two grandsons, Dalton Love and Trenton Gramling; his mother, Willow Duvall, of Watseka; one brother, Matt Musselman, of Aroma Park; and special friends, Tammi and Dave Toepper of Frankfort.

Preceding him in death were his father; and one brother, Mark Musselman.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of his close friend, Kevin “Lou” Lietz.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.