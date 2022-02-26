Michael 'Mick' Puffer

BOURBONNAIS — Michael James “Mick” Puffer, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 18, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Lester and Margaret Patterson Puffer.

Mick married Ruth Hatley on Oct. 30, 1964, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee.

He worked at Roper Corporation in Bradley, and Henkel Chemical Corporation for several years, until his retirement.

Mick was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed golfing with his friends. Most of all, Mick enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Puffer, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Beth and Jim Kuhr, of Buffalo Grove; one son, Paul Puffer, of Limestone; one sister, Sharon and Lyle Berns, of Clifton; and five grandchildren, Adam Kuhr, Ethan Kuhr, Grace Kuhr, Abigail Puffer and Kelsey Puffer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date in The Garden and Columbarium at Kelley Prayer Chapel, Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, Bradley VFW or Olivet Nazarene University.

