Kenneth Lang

WILMINGTON — Kenneth Archer Lang, 90, formerly of Savanna, passed away peacefully, with family at his side, at his home in Wilmington.

Ken was born Sept. 17, 1931, in Paynesville, Minn., the son of Axel and Lillian Lang. He married Joan Ostley on Aug. 1, 1959.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1951 to 1953.

Kenneth spent the majority of his career as an FBI agent, retiring in 1983.

He was a member of the American Legion and served on the American Legion Honor Guard.

Kenneth enjoyed hunting, traveling and completing puzzles.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; daughters, Dawn (Rick) Dixon, Ann (Bill) Strawson and Cindy O’Dea; grandchildren, Scott, Doug, Lindsay, Brian, Kyle, Justin, Michael, Jennifer and Matthew; along with many great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, 309 Chicago Ave., Savanna. The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the American Legion.