Bobbe Belden

ST. ANNE — Bobbe (Roberta) Belden, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully with hospice care, surrounded by family, on Monday (Feb. 21, 2022) at the age of 78.

She was born May 2, 1943, in Kankakee, and was a life-long resident. She was the only child of Joseph and Ruth (Stratton) Quigley. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

Bobbe was a graduate of Kankakee High School. In her younger years, she enjoyed the study of fashion and briefly lived in Chicago and Carbondale. Later in life, she received a minor in art and her Bachelor of Science in psychology and social work from Olivet Nazarene University in 1988.

She wore many hats throughout her life and she enjoyed helping others. Bobbe truly had the gift to gab, which she passed on to her children!

Bobbe worked at Montgomery-Wards where she met her former husband, Timothy Belden. They had three children, Joseph and Christine Belden, of Midland, Texas, Timothy and Kimberly Belden, of Bloomington, and James and Erika (Belden) Klaman, of Kankakee. Surviving are three grandchildren, Jeffery and Dani Klaman, of Limestone, Emilie and her partner Brit, and Ella Klaman; and two great-grandchildren, Axell and Remi, who she adored. Also surviving are numerous relatives throughout the country.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML). Bobbe volunteered at the American Red Cross and was a regular blood donor. Bobbe believed in Christ as her Lord and Savior. She worked at the Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative helping children, the Kankakee Courthouse as a bailiff, and Thresholds as a case manager. She was an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and briefly volunteered for the Aroma Park Fire Department. She then operated Tanlines for almost 15 years, along with her daughter.

Bobbe loved animals and adopted two wonderful companions, Ginger, her Cocker Spaniel, and Tristan Belden, her miniature pinscher, who both preceded her in death.

She enjoyed making arts and crafts, collecting anything and everything, including owning every pair of Crocs made to coordinate with her outfits, watching her daily programs, “Jeopardy” and “The Wheel,” going to nice restaurants, playing a multitude of games on her tablet, living on the Kankakee River and feeding the swans that would stop by to visit her, and spending time with friends and family.

Bobbe will be truly missed by those who loved her.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony in the Spring of 2022.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.