ROCK ISLAND — William “Ed” Huff, 50, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Sunday, March 6, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Services may be viewed via live-stream by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Ed was born April 14, 1971, in Lake County, Ind., a son of Billy Gene and Wanda Edwards Huff. He married Donna Lippe on Aug. 31, 2003, in Elizabethtown.

He was a truck driver for various companies throughout his career and was last working for Mississippi Truck and Trailer in Rock Island.

Ed was a car enthusiast and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and was considered a “Vanner.” He also enjoyed bowling.

He was a 3rd degree Mason with the Manteno Masonic Lodge No. 636 AF & AM.

Ed’s life ended too soon but may have extended the lives of several others through organ donation.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna Huff, of Rock Island; daughter, Krista (Kevin) Voogt, of Momence; son, Dylan Dines and his fiancé, Natasha Cooper, of Manteno; and grandchildren, Marquis, Marquail, R’Mani, Olivia, Koleson, Kilian and Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

