Stephen Frank

BOURBONNAIS — Stephen W. Frank, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 22, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

He was born April 2, 1953, in Kewanee, the son of Charles Henry and Lula Mae Ratliff Frank.

Stephen married Marilyn Reifsteck on June 2, 1984, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee; and they recently celebrated 37 years of marriage together.

He was a passionate educator in the area for 35 years. Stephen taught mathematics and was a guidance counselor at Momence High School before leaving for Kankakee High School where he retired in 2011.

Stephen was an active and devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. He thoroughly enjoyed participating in the church over the years as a Sunday school teacher, Stephen Minister, choir member and youth group parent among many other activities.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Frank, of Bourbonnnais; three sons, Joel and Nikki Frank, of Mokena, Jordan Frank, of San Antonio, Texas, and David and Kendall Frank, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Bruce Frank, of Buda, and Russell Frank, of Manlius; one brother-in-law, Tom VanVooren, of Sheffield; three grandchildren, Everly Frank, Camille Frank and Raia Frank; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Linda VanVooren.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Memorials may be made to Brain Support Network, Asbury United Methodist Church, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

